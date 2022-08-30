Bengaluru Rains: Twitter floods with severely waterlogged videos, people find it difficult to commute

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SKEJANTHKAR Bengaluru Rains

Bengaluru Rains: Even as central India sizzled under the unrelenting heat, several parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru received heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in parts of the city. Bengaluru is experiencing torrential rainfall, with schools and colleges declaring a holiday. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land has come under water across the state. On the other hand, the traffic has been thrown out of gear on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway due to incessant rain.

As people find it difficult to commute, they took to social media and dropped photos and videos of the unpleasant situation and severely waterlogged areas near their houses.

Some even shared hilarious memes to describe the ongoing situation in Bengaluru. Also Read: Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan makes a comeback at La Trobe University. Know details

Read More Trending News