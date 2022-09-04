Himachal Pradesh weather update: Heavy rain, flash floods likely over 2 days; yellow alert in Shimla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shimla: People use umbrellas to protect themselves from monsoon rain, as they walk along the Ridge in Shimla, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Himachal Pradesh weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu. The alert has been issued for today and tomorrow (September 4,5), and heavy rains and flash floods are expected in the said districts.

Deputy director of IMD Himachal Pradesh Bui Lal said that during the past 24 hours most parts of the state received heavy rainfall and this will continue in the region. He said that Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra received 97.8 mm and Una received 50.9 mm and Palampur received 50.4 mm rain during the past 24 hours. He said that so far the monsoon rains are 7 per cent less in the state.

Meanwhile, heavy rains triggered flash floods in Khanyara village of Dharamshala on Friday. The flash floods affected the normal life in the area. Several houses and shops were destroyed. Senior officials visited the village to assess the situation.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur took stock of the situation and reviewed the relief measures. He inspected the entire Khaniyara area and interacted with the affected families. He directed the local administration to assess the property loss immediately so that compensation could be provided to the affected people. MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, SDM Shilpi Beakta and other officers were present at the incident site with the chief minister.

Two shops, two houses and three kiosks were completely damaged, while 15 houses, three shops were partially damaged following heavy rains. A number of livestock went missing. "Debris and destruction witnessed in wake of flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah in Khanyara village of Dharamshala. Heavy rains triggered a flash flood here. Shops and electricity transformers were swept away. The loss is still being estimated. But we are sure it is high," a local told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, two weeks back, six members of a family went missing after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road in Mandi. While the body of a girl was recovered some distance from her house, five members of her family are feared dead as they were washed away after flash floods. Besides several roads, power transformers and water supply pipes were also damaged.

