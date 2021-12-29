'You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi': DK Shivakumar snubs man who wanted to take selfie | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, ANI Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

Highlights Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar rudely snubbed a man who wanted to take a sefie

DK Shivakumar rudely snubbed the man and invoked former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Earlier, the Congress leader tore Karnataka anti-conversion bill in the assembly

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday lost his cool and scolded a man who was trying to take a selfie with him in Mandya.

In the video which has gone viral, the Congress leader is seen rudely pushing the hand of a person who wanted to a selfie with the leader.

Shivakumar invoked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said, "We don't know what one might have in hand. You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. Sometimes, human anger & emotions come out, nothing wrong in that."

Last week, DK Shivakumar angrily tore down the copy of the anti-conversion bill in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, when it was tabled by the ruling BJP-led government in the House. Congress had termed it as "draconian and anti-constitution".

The bill proposes for an imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

