Wednesday, December 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka's new parking policy to encourage tech-based parking system, use of public transport

Karnataka's new parking policy to encourage tech-based parking system, use of public transport

The officials have informed the Chief Minister that the number of vehicles had almost doubled in the city in the last seven years, leading to the uncontrolled parking on the roads, which contributed to traffic congestion.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2020 11:34 IST
parking policy
Image Source : PTI

CM directs officials to to review draft parking policy for Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed the officials to revise the latest parking policy submitted to the government and present it before the next cabinet meeting. At a review meeting of the policy, meant to decongest city roads and generate revenue, he instructed Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar to hold discussions with senior government officials, review and revise it.

The revised policy should be tabled in the next cabinet meeting, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the number of vehicles had almost doubled in the city in the last seven years, leading to the uncontrolled parking on the roads, which contributed to traffic congestion.

The new parking policy, sources said, lays emphasis on the tech-based parking system along with encouraging usage of Public Transport system.

It has been prepared after seeking the opinions of individuals, NGOs and Residents' Welfare Associations, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchayat polls to be held in 2 phases in December

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News