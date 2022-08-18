Karnataka govt mandates national anthem in all schools, pre-university colleges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka govt makes singing of national anthem compulsory in all schools and PU colleges

The Karnataka government has issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer.

The order dated August 17 is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges.

According to the order, despite the government order being in force in this regard, some primary and secondary schools in Bengaluru have not been practicing the mass singing of the national anthem during morning prayers, and the government has received complaints about this.

It said following the complaints, Deputy Directors of the Department of Public Instruction, Bengaluru North and South divisions have visited the schools concerned and confirmed that the singing of the national anthem in the morning prayer was not happening there.

The order cites Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, which gives the government the power to issue directions.

The order also says in case of a lack of space for mass prayer, the national anthem should be sung in the classrooms.

Maharashtra government's appeal for mass singing of the national anthem evokes an enthusiastic response

On Wednesday, the national anthem reverberated in various schools, government and private offices in Mumbai and other cities, and even in some hospitals as people responded to the Maharashtra government's call for its mass singing.

The exercise was conducted as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of Independence). The state government had appealed to the people to sing the national anthem between 11 am and 11.01 am on Wednesday.

As per the government's order, participation in it was mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges, while citizens were also expected to take part in the singing.

Accordingly, the national anthem was collectively sung in schools, colleges, government and private offices, factories and other establishments at 11 am.

It was also sung in the state legislature complex at the start of the monsoon session.

(With inputs from PTI)

