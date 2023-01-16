Sonia learnt a 'very important thing' from Indira Gandhi, reveals Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Priyanka Gandhi invokes her mother and grandmother at a poll event in Bengaluru

Addressing a women-centric convention organised in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in the poll-bound State on Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was brought up by two brave and strong women- her grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

Italy-born Sonia Gandhi initially struggled to learn Indian traditions and disliked politics, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Priyanka Gandhi said Sonia Gandhi fell in love with Rajiv Gandhi at the age of 21.

"She (Sonia) came all the way from Italy to India to get married to him. She struggled to learn our traditions.

She learnt the ways of India. She imbibed everything from Indiraji and at the age of 44, she lost her husband," she said.

Even though she disliked politics, she took the path to serving the nation and she served it all her life till today when she is 76 years old, she added.

Sonia learnt a "very important thing" from Indira Gandhi, she said.

"No matter what happens to you in your life, no matter how big a tragedy you face, how deep your struggles are...whether at home or work or outside, you have the capacity to stand up and fight for yourself," Priyanka said.

Priyanka recalls memories of Indira Gandhi

She recalled that she was eight years old when Indira Gandhi lost her 33-year-old son.

But the very next day of Sanjay Gandhi's death, she went to work to serve the nation and that was the sense of duty and her "inner shakti". Indira Gandhi continued to serve the nation until she died.

Congress promises monthly Rs 2,000 to each housewife if voted to power: Priyanka The Congress in Karnataka promised to give Rs 2,000 a month to a housewife in every household if voted to power, said party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a convention here. This is the guarantee given by the AICC general secretary to every woman in Karnataka, it was announced in the "Na Nayaki" event organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Palace Grounds here. Titled 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, it would benefit 1.5-crore housewives, the KPCC said.

The announcement comes within days of the party promising to provide 200 units of free every month to all households in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: 'Has your life become better under BJP rule', asks Priyanka Gandhi at Congress' women event

Latest India News