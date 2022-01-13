Karnataka's Chikkaballapur experiences earthquake-like tremors yet again; cracks appear on walls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka's Chikkaballapur experiences earthquake-like tremors yet again

Earthquake-like tremors were experienced by locals of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the information provided by locals, the tremors, which lasted about 5 minutes, were felt in Bullasandra, Kambalahalli and surrounding villages in Gudibande taluk of the district. Commenting on the jolts, locals said they ran out in the open after they notices cracks on the walls of their houses.

During the past month, people in the district have experienced tremors multiple times. Earlier, the tremors were felt in Shettigere, Addagal, Benniganahalli, Gollahalli, Bogaparti villages on January 5 forcing the people to run out of their houses.

In the recent past, the people of the region have experienced three such jolts wherein the ground shook and things kept in the shelves at houses fell down.

District-in-Charge Minister K Sudhakar had visited the villages on January 8 along with senior experts from the State Natural Disaster Management Center to Shettigere and Bandahalli villages. He had told people need not panic because of minor quakes in the district.

The region which has not received copious rainfall for many decades has received record rains during this year. The underground water is being recharged and during this process, there will be sounds of explosions and experiences of mild earthquakes have been felt, Sudhakar had explained.

"There are very few chances of an earthquake in the region as per the expert opinion," he maintained.

Meanwhile, locals suspected that illegal mining in the region is the reason behind frequent earth tremors.

Sudhakar has also directed authorities to initiate action against illegal mining and monitor blasts at licensed mining sites.

