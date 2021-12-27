Centre sends team of experts to Vellore as several buildings report damage after mild tremors

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Centre sends a team of experts to Vellore

The Centre has asked a team of experts to assess the structural damages to about 40 buildings after the recent earthquakes and tremors hit Tamil Nadu's Vellore district. The team will include experts and other officials from the Centre's Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Vellore, located on the banks of the Palar River in the northeastern part of Tamil Nadu, witnessed two mild earthquakes and a minor tremor over the past month. The issue raised concern after several buildings in the city reported structural damage, which further called for experts to study the phenomenon.

The local residents have expressed concerns over the recent tremors. The district administration has swung into action and has roped in NGOs to aid the locals in rehabilitation efforts.

The New Indian Express reported that the four observatories were maintained by Anna University and funded by the Union government from 2004 to 2007 but due to the non-availability of funds, the effort could not be sustained.

The report quoted Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) professor GP Ganapathy "Quakes could have been caused by a reactivation of existing faultlines, which travel for about 135 km along Tirupattur, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, and Andhra Pradesh".

