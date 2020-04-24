Image Source : PTI Karnataka reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 463

Eighteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 463, the state government said on Friday.

"18 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 463 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed."

Out of the new cases, 11 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. Besides that, two each from Raibagh-Belagavi, Bagalakote, and one each from Tumakuru, Vijayapura.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 23,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 23,077 including 718 deaths while 4,749 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

At present, around 1,000-1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases are increasing per day in the country. On Thursday, the total confirmed cases in the nation stood at 21,700 including 686 deaths while 4,325 people have recovered.

