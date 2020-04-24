Nagpur reports 2 new COVID-19 positive cases; district tally at 100

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur has reached 100 with two more people testing positive for coronavirus, the Civil Surgeon said on Friday. Maharashtra has become the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the country with Mumbai alone having over 4,000 cases while the state toll is nearing 7,000. The total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra surged to 6,430 while 283 have died. At least 840 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 23,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 23,077 including 718 deaths while 4,749 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

At present, around 1,000-1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases are increasing per day in the country. On Thursday, the total confirmed cases in the nation stood at 21,700 including 686 deaths while 4,325 people have recovered.

ALSO READ | Bihar: 6 more test COVID-19 positive, total cases reach 176

ALSO READ | Indore: Coronavirus cases surge past 1,000; 55 deaths reported

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage