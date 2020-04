Image Source : PTI Indore: Coronavirus cases surge past 1,000; 55 deaths reported

Coronavirus cases in the city of Indore have surged past 1,000. As per latest figures, COVID-19 cases in Indore stand at 1,029 while the death toll in the city has notched up to 55.

Madhya Pradesh's overall case tally has risen to 1,771. In the last 24 hours, 184 cases have been reported in the state.

There have been 85 deaths in MP so far due to COVID-19.

Bhopal with 323 cases is the second-worst affected district in MP followed by Ujjain (76), Khargona (51) and Dhar (36).

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage