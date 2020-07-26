Kargil Vijay Diwas — President Kovind, Raksha Mantri pay tribute to India's war heroes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kargil Vijay Diwas — Nation reacts to 21 years of India's victory on Kargil heights

It has been 21 years since India's victory against Pakistan in 1999 on the Kargil heights. Indian Army's perseverance paid off as the Pakistani intruding forces had to retreat as Indian heavy guns shelled Pakistani fortifications. Pakistan's then PM Nawaz Sharif flew to Washington on July 4, which is an American holiday, asking Bill Clinton to help him end the conflict with India.

Senior Pakistani journalists have reported that Clinton had categorically told Sharif that since Pakistani forces were in Indian territory, they will have to pull back unilaterally and no concession will be given to them on any front.

Reactions have been coming in on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

President Ram Nath Kovind, while paying tribute to the armed forces said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on the occasion. "On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history. #CourageInKargil."

