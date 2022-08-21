Kanpur: Prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in wake of COVID-19, exams, festivities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Prohibitory orders clamped in Kanpur

Kanpur: Section 144 was clamped in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, an official government spokesman said. According to the details, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city in view of a slight surge in coronavirus infections, various upcoming examinations and festivals.

The restrictions, announced on Saturday evening, will be in place for a month.

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people, the spokesman added.

Under the imposition, without the permission of the Police Commissioner, not more than five people will be able to gather in a public place or take out a procession.

However, people violating Section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In June this year, Kanpur witnessed violence during protests against the objectionable statements made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet.

