Kanjhawala death case: 7th person surrenders, 6 held so far; more CCTV footage emerges

Kanjhawala death case : The Delhi Police on Friday arrested the 6th person in the Kanjhawala case while another person surrendered relating to the death of a woman after she was dragged under a car for several kilometers. Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage of the incident continued to emerge which show victim Anjali Singh and her friend Nidhi with a man just hours before the incident.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, police zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna as they were involved in shielding the accused. Ankush has accused Amit's brother. Amit does not have a driving license and after he informed Ankush about the accident, the latter allegedly convinced Deepak, who is a Gramin Seva driver, to tell police that he was behind the wheel on a fateful day.

They said Ashutosh and Ankush were not in the car. Ashutosh also misled police by claiming that Deepak had taken the car from him when it was Amit who had taken it.

The fresh CCTV footage showed Nidhi and Anjali on a scooter with a man. The person drops them near Anjali's residence. In another footage, both the women go to the house of the deceased and later proceed towards the hotel for the party.

Police arrested 5 accused

Earlier, the police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. The police with help of CCTV footages and videos accused Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna of shielding the accused.

Ankush surrendered this evening at Sultanpuri police station while Ashutosh was nabbed from Budh Vihar area in northwest Delhi. "In (the) Sultanpuri case, accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

What was Nidhi's role in the accident?

Police also denied reports that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali's scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested and said she was only called to join the investigation. Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, "There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation."

Sources claimed that Deepak was not in the Maruti Baleno car that mowed down Anjali. There were five men partying in the car. One of them, the friend of the four other men, de-boarded the vehicle before the incident took place. Deepak was at his home entire night when the incident happened. He was called by one of the accused after the car hit Anjali, following which he brought his uncle's autorickshaw to take the accused to their residences, sources said.

Court remands accused for three days

Meanwhile, a Delhi court remanded Ashutosh in police custody for three days. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed his custodial interrogation after Delhi Police sought his remand for five days. The accused persons causing the death of Anjali had allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

Delhi CM sanctions ex-gratia for family of deceased

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali. "Anjali's painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Nidhi fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was "scared".

