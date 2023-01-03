Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Kanjhawala death case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh to victim's family

Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim, Anjali Singh, who was killed in an accident on January 1. The Chief Minister also talked to the victim's mother and assured to provide justice to her deceased daughter.

"Spoke to the victim's mother. Will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. Her mother remains ill. Will get her fully treated. Will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. The government is with the victim's family. If there is any need in future also we will fulfil them," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi CM terms it 'rarest of rare crimes'

Kejriwal also termed it the "rarest of rare crimes" and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while L-G VK Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

According to police, 20-year-old Singh was killed after her scooter hit by a car. She was also dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, they added.

They further said five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. The woman was the sole breadwinner of the family and her mother is suffering from a kidney-related ailment and requires dialysis.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police chief

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to submit a fact-finding inquiry in connection with the death of Anjali Singh. Special CP Shalini Singh was asked to conduct an enquiry after forming a team.

