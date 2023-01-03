Delhi woman dragged by car: Post-mortem rules out sexual assault

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi

Delhi woman dragged by car: In the latest revelation, the Delhi Police claimed that according to the post-mortem report, there were no injuries in the private parts of the 20-year-old woman, who was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday at Maulana Azad Medical College by its medical board.

The jeans and swab sample of deceased Anjali Singh, have also been preserved, the police said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police held a presser and said a person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night has come forward. A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened. Her statement has been recorded under 164 CrPC, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said. The woman, Nidhi, who accompanied the victim on her scooter did not sustain any injury in the accident. Since she was scared, she left the victim and fled when the accident took place, he said.

12-km-long stretch accident stretch inspected

Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh with her team has inspected the 12-km-long stretch from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala along which a 20-year-old woman was dragged after her two-wheeler was hit by a car in outer Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police has constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a report as early as possible in connection with the incident. A senior police officer said that as part of the inquiry, Singh with her team on Monday night visited the crime scene and inspected the stretch of road in outer Delhi, where the woman was dragged by a car after she got stuck under it. According to sources, the team's primary responsibility is to do an analysis of the stretch and suggest improvements to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

