'Men knew Anjali was stuck under their car...': Deceased's friend makes BIG claim in Kanjhawala death case

Kanjawala death case: A major development has come into the Kanjawala death case, wherein deceased Anjali's friend Nidhi has made a big claim saying the men knew the girl had got stuck under their car, but still, they kept dragging her. Notably, Anjali was on the pillion seat at the time of the incident in the wee hours of January 1.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her," she claimed.

Speaking to ANI, Nidhi also revealed that her friend Anjali was in an inebriated state by still insisted on driving her scooty on the ill-fated day. "She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone," Nidhi added.

'I insisted to her not to drive...': deceased's friend

Furthermore, Nidhi also said that she urged Anjali not to drive but to no avail. "It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don't drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn't believe me and believed herself," she added.

What hotel manager said?

The Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, Nidhi, leaving a hotel on January 1 at around 1.30 am. Meanwhile, the hotel manager reported that the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, Nidhi, had an argument inside the hotel before leaving on a scooty. "Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said the hotel manager.

According to reports, the Delhi police has also detained some boys who were seen with the girls at the hotel. The police informed that the boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl.

Delhi CM announces compensation to victim's family

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim, Anjali Singh. He also termed it the "rarest of rare crimes" and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while L-G VK Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

According to police, 20-year-old Singh was killed after her scooter hit by a car. She was also dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, they added. They further said five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections.

(With inputs from ANI)

