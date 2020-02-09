Image Source : ANI Meet Kaamya, 12-yr-old girl who became youngest person to summit Mount Aconcagua

A class 7th student studying in Mumbai’s Navy Children School, Kaamya Karthikeyan became the youngest mountaineer to scale Mount Aconcagua on February 1, 2020. Mount Aconcagua is the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia. The 6962 meters tall mountain peak is situated in Mendoza province of Argentina.

It took years of physical and mental preparation for Kaamya which helped her overcome extreme climbing conditions. The daughter of a Naval officer had earlier summited Mount Stok Kangri in the Himalayas and reached the base camp of Mount Everest in 2017. Last year in September, she scaled Mt Mentok Kangri II, 6,262 meters above the sea level.

Kaamya, who has already scaled the highest peaks in Africa, Europe, and Australia, is on a mission to scale the highest peaks in every continent.

She had climbed many high-altitude hills and was introduced to the Himalayas and trekking at Vaishnodevi in Jammu.

She was also felicitated by the Indian Navy last year.

