Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh K. Rosaiah passes away

Former Chief Minister of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh, and former Governor of Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning. He was a senior Congress leader, and political career spanned over half a century.

While serving as Governor of Tamil Nadu, he was also given additional responsibility as Governor of Karnataka when Governor H. R. Bhardwaj's term ended in June 2014. He retired from active politics after serving as Governor of Tamil Nadu for 5 years.

Latest India News