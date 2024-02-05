Jharkhand trust vote: Hemant Soren says first time a CM was arrested, attacks Raj Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren attends the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government in Ranchi.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that this was the first time a CM has been arrested. He was addressing the state legislative assembly in Raipur. Addressing the day of his arrest, he said, "January 31 is a black chapter in India's history. And I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident."

He further said, "We have not yet accepted defeat. If they think they can succeed by putting me behind bars, this is Jharkhand where many people have laid down their lives." Soren further said, "BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in J'khand, they did not allow this in its regimes."

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to attend the floor test in the Assembly.

The newly formed Champai Soren-led coalition government is scheduled to seek a trust vote. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.

