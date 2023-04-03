Jharkhand: 5 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area.

Chatra: As many as five Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chatra district of Jharkhand, said police on Monday. Among the five Maoists, two of them were carrying rewards of Rs 25 lakh each and other two were carrying rewards of 5 lakh each. The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area, which is around 160 km from Ranchi.

Special Area Committee members killed

According to the police, the five naxals who were killed includes--- Gautam Paswan and Charlie both were Special Area Committee (SAC) members and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh each, Nandu, Amar Ganjhu and Sanjeev Bhuiyan were sub-zonal commanders and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

“Five Maoists were killed and several others suffered bullet injuries. The bodies of all the red rebels have been recovered,” Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan said. SDPO Ashok Priyadarshi said the gunfight started around 8.30 am.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition

Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan said a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot. “The seized arms include two AK-47 rifles and two country made rifles. The search operation is still underway,” he said. Further details are awaited.

