Jharkhand: Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Lohardaga district

Maoist killed in Jharkhand: A Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said. Another red rebel was arrested during the operation.

A team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF personnel launched an operation after receiving a tip-off about the presence of over 18 red rebels led by CPI (Maoist) self-styled 'zonal commander' Ravindra Ganju, who carries a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, in Korbo jungle in Bagru area.

On spotting the security forces, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire and retaliation from the law enforcers led to an intense gun battle, during which, the red rebels retreated into dense forests, a senior police officer said.

2 Maoists nabbed during a massive search operation

Security personnel nabbed two Maoists during a massive search operation launched in the forest after the encounter, he said.

One of the nabbed Maoists, identified as self-styled 'sub-zonal commander' Chandrabhan Pahan, was seriously injured and after being administered primary treatment by the doctor of the security forces, he was taken to Sadar Hospital in Lohardaga, where doctors declared him dead.

The other arrested Maoist was identified as Govind Birijia, also a self-styled 'sub-zonal commander'. Both the red rebels carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads.

Pahan was wanted in over 24 cases, including 16 in Lohardaga, while Birijia was wanted in over two dozen cases.

