I.N.D.I.A bloc to display show of strength in Jharkhand rally today as Lok Sabha polls campaign intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP (Sharad) leader Sharad Pawar and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann during I.N.D.I.A bloc's rally. (File photo)

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election 2024: Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc on Sunday will display its show of strength in Jharkhand's Ranchi as the high stakes Lok Sabha elections have kicked off with first phase polling concluded on Friday. The second phase is set to take place on April 26.

Ahead of the rally, posters of I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren have been put up at rally ground in Ranchi.

"On the I.N.D.I.A bloc's rally, Shiv Sina (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "My message is very clear that we are together in this fight against BJP's growing autocracy... They are not allowing the opposition to function properly; what they are trying to do is to silence the opposition. We are seeing a high rate of inflation, joblessness and women not getting a safe environment... In the first phase of the election, not many people, but those who have come out to vote have come out to change these people (BJP), who have been showing this dictatorial tendency."

Representatives of 28 opposition parties are expected to participate in Ranchi rally today. According to reports, after the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case, I.N.D.I.A bloc may push his wife Kalpana as JMM's face amid the ongoing polls.

Reports have also said that Sunita Kejriwal may also attend opposition's rally.

ALSO READ | BSP candidate Abid Ali's nomination from Aonla seat accepted as poll officer speaks to Mayawati