Jharkhand: Four arested for cybercrime with links to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four youths who were a part of a cybercrime syndicate with links to Pakistan were arrested in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, an official said on Sunday (December 10). The accused persons allegedly cheated a person in Punjab of Rs 1.63 lakh and a phone number used in the crime led the investigators to reach Hazaribagh.

10 mobile phones, 36 SIM cards, 37 debit and credit cards, 12 passbooks and chequebooks, a two-wheeler, a four-wheeler and other articles were recovered by the police from them, the police said.

The four people, who were in the age group of 19 to 25, were nabbed in the Korra area, around 105 km from Ranchi.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they were operating under a Pakistani handler.

"Since it is a serious matter, we are trying to find out whether this money was meant for cyber crimes or any other purpose which is against the interest of the nation," the official said.

However, Chothe did not divulge much on the case for the sake of investigation.

The SP said that an online fraud of Rs 1.63 lakh was committed in Punjab on November 28 and the phone number was found to be linked to a place somewhere in Jharkhand.

"After getting the information, we found that the number is active in a locality in Korra. We set up a team and conducted raids. First, we arrested two persons and then, following their interrogation, picked up the other two," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News