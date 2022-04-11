WATCH: IAF deploys Mi17 helicopter for daring rescue ops in Jharkhand's Deoghar ropeway mishap

Follow us on Rescue efforts underway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

Highlights As per eyewitnesses, 50 people were stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway

Out of 50, 18 people from 3 trollies have been rescued so far, in a joint operation

An Mi17 helicopter is being used in the rescue operation. More choppers to join rescue efforts

At least two people have died and several others are injured after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, officials said. As per eyewitnesses, 50 people were stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway out of whom 18 people from 3 trollies have been rescued so far, in a joint operation by NDRF, Indian Air Force (IAF), ITBP among other teams which is still underway.

Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag resulting in collision of cable cars, an official said, adding, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

One Mi17 helicopter is being used in the rescue operation while the IAF is sending more Mi17s to join rescue efforts. A look at how the rescue operation is being conducted.

By late evening it's possible that we will complete the rescue operation. Food being provided as much as possible, though not to all trolleys due to difficulties, Vivek Pandey, an official said.

Speaking on the tragedy, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, commandos. Rescue efforts are underway since early Monday morning."

