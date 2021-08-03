Jhansi Railway Station to be renamed as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station? UP govt sends proposal to Centre

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (INDIARAILINFO.COM) Jhansi Railway Station to be renamed as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre for renaming Jhansi Railway Station as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"As per laid down procedure, comments/views of agencies concerned have been sought. Further action will be taken after the comments/views are received," Nityanand Rai, MoS Home, replied to a question asked by BJP MP Anurag Sharma in Lok Sabha. Anurag Sharma is a BJP MP from Jhansi.

Lakshmibai, popularly known as Rani of Jhansi, was one of the leading figures of Independence in 1857 that became a symbol of resistance to British rule.

Her spirited fight against the Britishers left an indelible mark on Indian freedom history. Regarded as an inspiration for many, Lakshmibai is remembered as the fearless queen who died in 1858 after being struck by bullets when she was riding a horse.

Earlier, Allahabad and Mughalsarai railway stations were renamed. While Allahabad was rechristened as Prayagraj, Mughalsarai was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Railway Station. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay had died under mysterious circumstances near Mughalsarai railway station in 1968.

READ MORE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

READ MORE: Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Punjab's Pathankot

Latest India News