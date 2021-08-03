Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. It is yet to be known as to what transpired in the key meeting.

Earlier, Pawar had forwarded Shah a letter of Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar, President of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NSCSF), seeking to discuss issues related to sugar pricing and the ethanol blending program.

Last week, Pawar had called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose daughter and MP Misa Bharti was also present during the meeting.

