Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2021 15:36 IST
sharad pawar amit shah meeting, sharad pawar, amit shah sharad pawar, discussions sharad pawar amit
Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party  (NCP), met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. It is yet to be known as to what transpired in the key meeting. 

Earlier, Pawar had forwarded Shah a letter of Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar, President of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NSCSF), seeking to discuss issues related to sugar pricing and the ethanol blending program.

Last week, Pawar had called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose daughter and MP Misa Bharti was also present during the meeting.

READ MORE: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav, inquires about his health

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X