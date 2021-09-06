Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE JEE Main irregularities: CBI makes 4 more arrests, including an assistant professor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested four people, including an assistant professor, in connection with the alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination 2021. The action came after the probe agency unearthed "irregularities" in the engineering entrance exam by a private company.

According to officials, the CBI arrested two lab technicians, one assistant professor and a peon, all working at a private college of Engineering in Haryana's Sonipat.

Lab technicians have been identified as Arvind Saini and Kuldeep Garg while Assistant Professor Sandeep Gupta and peon Tulsi Ram were among the others.

Last week, the probe agency raided 20 locations in the case following allegations that the private company, given the task of conducting JEE exam, took as much as Rs 10 to 15 lakh to help students clear the exams.

The CBI arrested seven persons in connection with the alleged manipulation, after it registered a case against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and three directors --Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney -- besides other touts and associates.

It is alleged that the directors in conspiracy with other associates and touts were "manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

