'Now I know why you keep coming back...': Jaya Bachchan-Dhankhar engage in humerous exchange | WATCH

The hilarious exchange took place during the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2023 15:50 IST
Image Source : ANI Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and SP MP Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan shared some light moments with Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing the House during discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed later in the evening on Thursday (September 21).

“Sir, aapki kursi bahut mazedaar hai (your chair is very interesting). Now I know why do you keep coming back and sitting here for so long,” she quipped.

“In this seven-star hotel, if there's anything that's good, it’s your chair,” the SP MP added with a laughter.

Yesterday, during the discussion on the Bill nearly 13 women MPs oversaw the proceedings of the Upper House besides the current panel of vice-chairpersons.

Commenting on the same, Jaya Bachchan said that the precedent should continue.

“The precedent should continue. This shouldn't be cosmetic, otherwise the women of this House will label you a plastic surgeon,” she said while also thanking Dhankhar for giving opportunity to the women MPs to chair the proceedings.

To this, the chairman responded, “I know your firepower”.

The Rajya Sabha cleared the historic Bill unanimously and voted 214-0 in favour of the Bill.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

