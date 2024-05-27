Jawaharlal Nehru's 60th death anniversary: 10 Inspiring quotes by first Prime Minister of India

Follow us on Image Source : X/@TS_SINGHDEO Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: The first Prime Minister of India, a freedom fighter Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad (now Prayagraj). He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the country's freedom struggle. He played a crucial role in shaping up our country before and after Independence. He was an advocate but did not like practicing law which is why he joined Annie Besant’s Home Rule League where he met Mahatma Gandhi. As a freedom fighter, he was imprisoned and restricted by the British but it did not deter his determination.

His speech 'Tryst With Destiny', delivered on the eve of Independence, is still regarded as one of the greatest speeches of the 20th Century. Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964, at the age of 74 in New Delhi after a heart attack. Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Nehru on his 60th death anniversary on Monday. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the country's history is incomplete without the incomparable contribution of "the architect of modern India".

Here are top 10 inspirational quotes by the first PM of India:

We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open. Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves. Success often comes to those who dare and act. It seldom goes to the timid who are ever afraid of the consequences. Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul. Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is also a state of mind. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people. The person who runs away exposes himself to that very danger more than a person who sits quietly. The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us. Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt to you is determinism; the way you play it is free will. Only through the right education can a better order of society can be built up. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.

