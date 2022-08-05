Follow us on Image Source : PTI Japan has approved Covaxin booster dose for travellers: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Friday said Japan has approved the Covaxin booster dosage for travelers visiting the country.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said, "We are proud to announce, that Japan has approved COVAXIN booster dose for travelers. Another global recognition of the effectiveness of our universal Covid vaccine."

In April this year, the Japanese government announced including Covaxin in its list of recognized vaccines to further facilitate travel from India.

Covaxin safe for 2-18 years age group

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on Friday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has proven to be safe, well-tolerated and highly immunogenic in pediatric subjects in phase II/III study.

The clinical trial conducted in the pediatric population between June 2021 to September 2021 has shown safety, less reactogenic, and robust immunogenicity. The data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) during October 2021, and received a nod for emergency use in children aged 6-18 years.

