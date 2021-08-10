Follow us on Image Source : ASHWINI UPADHYAY TWITTER@ASHWINIUPADHYAY Jantar Mantar protest: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 others arrested

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay and five others have been arrested by the Delhi Police. The remaining five have been identified as Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh and Deepak.

According to police, they have been arrested for allegedly raising inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. On Monday, police registered a case against them in connection with the communal sloganeering. Police had summoned Ashwini and asked him to appear at the Connaught Place police station for questioning. Besides, others were too summoned and grilled by police.

Police swung into action after a video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar started doing the rounds on social media platforms. Hundreds of people had attended the protest which was organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ashwini has denied any involvement in the sloganeering. "I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it," he said.

"I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan," he added.

According to Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, people who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. "It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case. We are carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest." he said.

READ MORE: Jantar Mantar protest: Former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay likely to be arrested

READ MORE: Damaged temple restored, handed over to Hindus: Pakistan Government

Latest India News