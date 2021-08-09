Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jantar Mantar protest: Former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay likely to be arrested by Delhi Police`

The Delhi Police is likely to arrest former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay in connection with a recent video showing anti-Muslim slogans during a protest at Jantar Mantar, sources told India TV.

Hundreds of people attended a protest organised by Bharat Jodo Andolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, wherein anti-Muslim slogans were raised. Following this, the Delhi Police registered a case on Monday.

"Ashwani Upadhyay and others involved in the incident will be arrested. Delhi Police is handling the matter as per law, and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated,' sources within the Delhi Police said.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Andolan, said that the protest was held under the leadership of advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

In a conversation with India TV, Upadhyay too denied any involvement and said that strict action should be taken against the culprits. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame and derail Bharat Jodo Andolan, he said.

The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

