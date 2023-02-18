Srinagar: Mufti defends her father's decision to form coalition with BJP during 2014 polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP president Mehbooba Mufti during a press confernece

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday again hit at the Centre for allegedly demolishing the houses, shops and animal shelters of civilians illegally in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

According to Mufti, had Article 370 in place, it would be difficult for the Centre to raze houses of civilians in the valley. While speaking at an event in Srinagar, the former Chief Minister asserted that the people of the valley were now realising the importance of the abrogated article and added it was providing a security shield to common people.

Crucial to control BJP in 2014

During the event, Mufti also upheld her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's decision to join hands with the saffron brigade to form the government in the valley during the 2014 Assembly polls. Mufti claimed that it was a crucial decision in order to "cage the beast".

"When Article 370 was abrogated, some people thought it would only affect the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC). When the bulldozers came to demolish our homes, businesses and even the shelters for our domestic animals, people realised how Article 370 was a protection for us," Mufti said at a function of her party in the capital city.

PDP had caged BJP

"No one understands that Mufti sahib had caged the beast. He had caged the BJP," she said. "It took Mufti sahib three months (to form the government). We have been accused of bringing the BJP into Jammu and Kashmir but how would one stop them? They had the majority in Parliament, they won the majority in Jammu and also, two seats in Kupwara.

"Mufti sahib grabbed the BJP's hand so that he could stop them. For one year, Mufti sahib was the chief minister and I was the chief minister for two years. We implemented our agenda, the Jammu and Kashmir agenda," she said. Mufti claimed that she would have continued to be the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir even today had she followed the BJP's line. "Since I did not, they pulled out of the government," she said.

