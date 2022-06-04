Saturday, June 04, 2022
     
Jammu & Kashmir: Hizb commander killed in Anantnag encounter; 3 soldiers, civilian injured

Three soldiers and a civilian sustained injuries in the early exchange of firing with the militants.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: June 04, 2022 7:54 IST
Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri
Image Source : PTI

Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport. Bala was shot dead by militants in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. 

Highlights

  • Self-styled Hizb commander killed in Anantnag encounter
  • Arms & ammunition including 1 AK 47 rifle recovered from site
  • Three soldiers and a civilian sustained injuries in the early exchange of firing

Jammu & Kashmir: A self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured in an overnight encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

"Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered.#Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter began on Friday evening in the Rishipora area of Anantnag. Three soldiers and a civilian sustained injuries in the early exchange of firing with the militants. "All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Kashmir target killings: Govt workers protest for 2nd day in Jammu, seek transfer to home districts 

