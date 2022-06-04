Jammu & Kashmir: Hizb commander killed in Anantnag encounter; 3 soldiers, civilian injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport. Bala was shot dead by militants in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir: A self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured in an overnight encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered.#Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter began on Friday evening in the Rishipora area of Anantnag. Three soldiers and a civilian sustained injuries in the early exchange of firing with the militants. "All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable," the spokesman said.

