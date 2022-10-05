Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
Elections in J&K to be held after voters' list compilation, says Amit Shah

As soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed, elections will be held in J&K with full transparency, Home Minister Amit Shah said at a public rally in Baramulla.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2022 16:23 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah in J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday said that elections in the Union Territory will be held after voters' list compilation.

"As soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed, elections will be held in J&K with full transparency," Shah said at a public rally in Baramulla.

