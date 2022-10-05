Elections in J&K to be held after voters' list compilation, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah in J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday said that elections in the Union Territory will be held after voters' list compilation.

"As soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed, elections will be held in J&K with full transparency," Shah said at a public rally in Baramulla.

