Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) J-K: Two LeT operatives arrested in Budgam district

Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Police along with other security forces have arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol have been recovered from their possession," a police spokesman said.

He said the terrorists were arrested from Sunnergund area of Budgam and identified them as Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds and 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and investigations were going on, he added.

Also Read | J&K Police takes tough stance for people 'willfully harbouring of terrorists' in the Valley

Also Read | J&K: Four LeT terrorists held, grenade throwing module busted

Latest India News