Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu and Kashmir: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation.

Highlights A Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid terrorist has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Imran Bashir Ganai was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian

Hybrid terrorists are unlisted radicalised people who carry out strikes without leaving any trace

Jammu and Kashmir news : A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday (October 19).

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.

"The search operation is still going on," police said.

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early on Tuesday (October 18) at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

ALSO READ: J&K: Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in Shopian; LeT 'hybrid terrorist' arrested

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Protest held outside Hurriyat office against recent Shopian killing

Latest India News