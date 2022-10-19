Wednesday, October 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation

Jammu and Kashmir news: Hybrid terrorists are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Shopian
Published on: October 19, 2022 7:11 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, LeT hybrid terrorist dies in anti terror operation, anti terror operation in shop
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu and Kashmir: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation.

Highlights

  • A Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid terrorist has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Imran Bashir Ganai was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian
  • Hybrid terrorists are unlisted radicalised people who carry out strikes without leaving any trace

Jammu and Kashmir news: A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday (October 19).

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.

"The search operation is still going on," police said.

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early on Tuesday (October 18) at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace. 

Related Stories
J&K: LeT terrorist killed in gunfight in Shopian's Baskuchan area, operation underway

J&K: LeT terrorist killed in gunfight in Shopian's Baskuchan area, operation underway

Encounter in J&K: 4 terrorists associated with JeM, LeT killed in separate gunfights in Shopian

Encounter in J&K: 4 terrorists associated with JeM, LeT killed in separate gunfights in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist affiliated with LeT apprehended

Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist affiliated with LeT apprehended

J&K: Kashmiri Pandit on his way to apple orchard shot dead in Shopian; JFF claims responsibility

J&K: Kashmiri Pandit on his way to apple orchard shot dead in Shopian; JFF claims responsibility

ALSO READ: J&K: Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in Shopian; LeT 'hybrid terrorist' arrested

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Protest held outside Hurriyat office against recent Shopian killing

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News