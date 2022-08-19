Two hybrid militants arrested in J&K's Handwara, arms recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Three Hybrid terrorists were arrested on August 4.

Hybrid terrorist arrested: Two hybrid militants were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday. The duo was arrested in the Handwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The police, in its statement, said that on Aug 4, 2022, a joint team of Police, Army 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF nabbed 3 hybrid militants from Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from them. A case was registered against them at Handwara Police Station and a probe was started.

The police added that based on leads during the investigation, the role of two more individuals surfaced. The two new people were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat @ Hilal, S/o Khazir Mohd Bhat, R/o Humpora and Naseer Ahmad Mir, S/o Mohd Ramzan Mir, R/o Sagipora.

They have been arrested and based on their disclosure, a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army 21RR and 92 Bn CRPF. Among the items recovered were 2 Pistols, 4 pistol magazines and 58 pistol rounds, and 6 grenades. Further investigation in the matter is underway, said the statement.

