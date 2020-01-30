Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal; 2 missing

Image Source : PTI Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

Two persons were reported missing while as many rescued from the debris in a snow avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said. The avalanche struck the Gagangeer area on Srinagar-Kargil road, trapping the four civilians, the officials said.

Local residents and authorities swung into action and launched a search and rescue operation. Two persons were rescued while search was on for those missing, they said.

Snow avalanches occur frequently in higher reaches of Kashmir during winter. At least a dozen people, including six soldiers, have lost lives in the avalanches this winter.

