J&K encounter: Two LeT militants killed in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two militants from the terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagbal area of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down. “The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. A search is on for others,” a police spokesman tweeted.

(This is a developing copy. More details are awaited.)

