Tuesday, August 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K encounter: Two LeT militants killed in Shopian

J&K encounter: Two LeT militants killed in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagbal area of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2022 18:12 IST
A search is on for other militants around the area.
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A search is on for other militants around the area.

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Two militants from the terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagbal area of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down. “The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. A search is on for others,” a police spokesman tweeted.

(This is a developing copy. More details are awaited.) 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News