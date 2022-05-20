Jammu and Kashmir delimitation panel orders come into effect

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delimitation Commission for Jammu & Kashmir UT, headed by Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, ex-officio members CEC Sushil Chandra (L) and State Election Commissioner, J&K, K K Sharma (R), finalise the Delimitation order.

The orders of the Delimitation Commission which redrew the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will 'take effect' from May 20, the Law Ministry said. The panel's two orders -- one on March 14 dealing with the number of constituencies reserved for various categories and the second on May 5 dealing with the size of each constituency -- will come into effect together from May 20.

The report of the commission will form the basis for future assembly polls in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The delimitation panel had given six additional assembly seats to the Jammu region and one to Kashmir Valley and brought areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member house. In a notification on Friday, the Law Ministry said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (2) and (3) of section 62 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 20th day of May 2022, as the date on which the orders of the Delimitation Commission, Order No. 1, dated the 14th March 2022 and Order No. 2, dated the 5th May 2022,... shall take effect."

