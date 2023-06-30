Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp Yatri Niwas on Friday. The pilgrims have left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu amid a multi-tier security setup to undertake a pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas. According to the officials, the 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence from Kashmir on July 1 from the twin tracks. The traditional twin tracks are the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

Over 3,500 pilgrims had arrived at the base camp in Jammu for their onward journey to Amarnath. "The Yatra from Jammu will begin with the first batch of pilgrims being flagged off from Jammu base camp by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tomorrow,” an officer told PTI.

He further informed that the journey of the pilgrims will commence under a multi-tier security setup. The first batch will be fully guarded by CRPF troops with area domination being done by Army and police. Earlier on Thursday, L-G Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, visited the yatri niwas base camp and reviewed arrangements.

“All arrangements are in place and the district administration is on its toes to welcome the pilgrims,” the commissioner said. “Pilgrims shall be provided RFID Tag at the registration centre itself which is mandatory with the pilgrims permit,” the official said.

According to the officials, more than 3 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves online for the Yatra.

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra 2023: Over 3 lakh pilgrims registered so far, informs Shrine board | DETAILS

ALSO READ | ​Amarnath Yatra 2023: DG CRPF reviews security arrangement, disaster preparedness

Latest India News