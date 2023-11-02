Israel-Hamas war: Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian ambassador to address humanitarian crisis

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation meets Palestinian ambassador.

A delegation representing the Sikh community, led by Sardar Manjeet Singh GK, former Chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and President of the JAGO Party, convened at the Palestinian Embassy in India on Thursday, November 2. The meeting, held at EP-29B in the Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, aimed to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region and promote global peace and harmony.

"Sikhs around the world are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. which has resulted into loss of precious lives in both Israel and Palestine. Sikhs have always vowed for global peace and harmony in line to principle of universal brotherhood preached by Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, the firsts Guru of Sikh religion," said Manjeet Singh.

"We understand that State of Palestine is currently facing humanitarian crisis and it has always been endeavor of Sikhs to cater the welfare of mankind. In this regard we offer our assistance to provide humanitarian aid to the People of Palestine and the requirements of the civil and food supplies may be intimated to us," added Manjeet.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed its concern over the humanitarian situation in Palestine and offered to provide essential medicines and raw ration supplies as part of their humanitarian aid efforts.

This visit underscores the community's commitment to addressing pressing global issues and extending a helping hand to regions facing critical challenges.

