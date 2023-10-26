Thursday, October 26, 2023
     
Air India extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv till November 2

Air India had suspended operations to and from the national capital of Israel from October 7, since the day militants of a terrorist group Hamas launched attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2023 7:05 IST
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas, Air India has decided to extend the suspension it had earlier imposed on its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till November 2. Tensions escalated between them following fresh attacks launched by a terrorist group Hamas militants on Israel from Gaza on October 7. 

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks. An Air India official on Wednesday said the scheduled flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended till November 2.

The airline has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv since October 7. Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

During this month, the airline operated a few chartered flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital under the government's Operation Ajay to bring back Indians who wished to come back from Israel against the backdrop of the escalating conflict.

