International Yoga Day: Rajnath Singh performs Yoga onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi | VIDEO

International Yoga Day: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed Yoga on board INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, alongside hundreds of Navy personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed different asanas for nearly an hour and joined personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier. 'Agniveers' also performed yoga in unison, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event.

The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015 after the UN General Assembly declared the same day as the International Yoga Day. The resolution was moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations.

