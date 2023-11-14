International Trade Fair in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued from November 14 to 27 | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of international trade fair.

India International Trade Fair 2023: In view of the two-week-long India International Trade Fair, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory and outlined the roads that could be congested. The India International Trade Fair is being organised at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. It is anticipated that the fair will draw approximately 40,000 visitors daily, and could swell to around one lakh visitors per day during weekends and holidays.

According to the advisory, there will be heavy pedestrian movement on Mathura Road. As heavy traffic is also expected to ply on this road throughout the day, people should use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road, as per the advisory.

ROUTES TO AVOID:

Bhairon Marg

Purana Quila Road

Shershah Road

Mathura Road from W-Point to Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing

Commuters advised to use public transport

In its advisory, Delhi Police urged commuters to cooperate by avoiding the above-mentioned roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for the visitors to the Trade Fair.

In order to ensure smooth traffic management, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg, the advisory said.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking at gate number 5, it said.

Those coming by Delhi Metro may deboard at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through gate number 10 or use shuttle service for entry through gates 6 and 4, it said. Those using DTC buses for travelling can get down at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, the advisory added.

Advisory for the Trade Fair

Entry to the fair will only be allowed for business visitors from November 14 to 18. The fair will be open for the general public from November 19 to 27.

There would be no entry of visitors from gate number 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8 and 9.

Visitors will be allowed entry from gate number 1, 4, 6 and 10.

Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 4, 5b and 10.

Entry for media persons will be from gate number 5-B.

Entry for ITPO officials will be from gate number 9 and 1.

There will be no entry for Trade Fair after 05:30 pm on all days.

There will be no slae of tickets at Pragati Maidan.

The tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations (except Supreme Court Metro Station).

