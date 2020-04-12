Indore reports 2 more deaths due to COVID-19; city toll rises to 32

Image Source : PTI 2 more succumb to COVID-19 in Indore; city toll rises to 32

Indore on Sunday two more deaths due to novel coronavirus, taking the city's death toll to 32, officials said. According to Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadiya, two patients - aged 75 and 65 died while receiving treatment for COVID-19 after their samples tested positive. He did not immediately disclose the date of death of both the patients. In the last 48 hours, 49 new cases of coronavirus have been found in the city, including a doctor from a private hospital and a nurse.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Indore, the state's industrial hub, has gone up to 298. Of these, 32 people, or 10.74 per cent of the total patients in Indore, have succumbed to the viral disease.

The death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city has remained higher than that at the national level for the last several days.

The city administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits of Indore since March 25.

