Image Source : PTI 77 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 1,935; death toll at 90

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 1,935 after 77 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health official said on Monday. Besides, one more person died of coronavirus, taking the toll in the district to 90, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The latest victim was a 67-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on May 8, he said, adding that she had co-morbid conditions like obesity, hypertension, thyroid and other ailments.

In the last 24 hours, 77 more people tested positive for the disease in the district, raising its tally from 1,858 to 1,935, the official said.

Till now, 898 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.

The virus fatality rate in the district, that falls under red zone and is the worst hit in the state, was 4.65 per cent as of Monday morning, as per data analysis.

The death rate has been falling since April 9, when it was at a high of 10.33 per cent.

Curfew is clamped in the city limits and strict lockdown is being enforced elsewhere in the district since March 25 to contain the spread of the disease.

