Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 10 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 858; death toll at 31

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 858 after 10 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 422 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 31 have died, State Health Department said on Monday. Out of the new cases, three were reported from Davangere, two each from Bidar and Bagalkote, one each from Kalaburagi, Shiggavi in Haveri and Vijayapura.

"Ten new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 858 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 422 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, one each are with travel history to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

One person's contact tracing is underway. Seven cases are men, three are women.

(With Inputs from PTI)

